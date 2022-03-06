Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 763,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $98.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

