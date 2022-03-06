Invesco Ltd. Sells 379,968 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,968 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,586,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $77,935,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

