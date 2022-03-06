IOST Hits One Day Volume of $31.70 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. IOST has a market cap of $397.77 million and approximately $31.70 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

