iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.87.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

