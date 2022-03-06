iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.87.
iQIYI stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $28.97.
iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
