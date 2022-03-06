IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRIX. TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

IRIX stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.22. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.