iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Decreased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,557 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $124.59 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

