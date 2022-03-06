iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.37

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.37 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.