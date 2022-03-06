iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.37

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.37 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
