iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,964 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 461,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

ICF opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

