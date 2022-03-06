iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

EAGG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $53.10. 261,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,874. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

