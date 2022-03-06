iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,317,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,708,000.

IXG stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

