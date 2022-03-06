iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

