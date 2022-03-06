iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.