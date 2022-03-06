iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.
GNMA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,304. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $50.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
