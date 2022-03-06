iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

GNMA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,304. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $50.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.