iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.40 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

