iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lessened by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

