iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.