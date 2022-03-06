iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $75.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

