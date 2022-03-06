iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $103.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $115.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

