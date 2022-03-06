iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $288,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.77. 398,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.51 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.