iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.72. 128,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,828. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

