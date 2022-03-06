Ispolink (ISP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $1.84 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00104704 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

