iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ITOS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. 110,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,086. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 2.02. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $332,678.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,032 shares of company stock worth $11,954,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.