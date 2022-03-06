Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stephens

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Itron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Itron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

