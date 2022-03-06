IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 173,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

