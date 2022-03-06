Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 593,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,314. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.