Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jammin Java shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 11,426,565 shares changing hands.

About Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Jammin Java Corp. operates as a coffee roaster, marketer and distribution company. It provides premium-roasted coffee and teas to grocery retail, online, service/hospitality, office coffee service, and the big box store industry. The company develops its coffee lines under the Marley Coffee brand. Jammin Java was founded by Rohan A.

