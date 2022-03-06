Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA opened at $46.92 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.