Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 172,218 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 82,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of BSY stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 135.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.