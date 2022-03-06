Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,018 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,298 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day moving average of $377.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $295.16 and a 52-week high of $472.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.