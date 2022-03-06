Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.65 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $13.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.58. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

JAZZ stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

