Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.33% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.