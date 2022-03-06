Jefferies Group LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 805,925 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.97 million, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $140,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

