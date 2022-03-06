Jefferies Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZION. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

