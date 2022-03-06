JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.44 ($18.48).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €10.73 ($12.06) on Wednesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.03). The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.64 and its 200 day moving average is €12.80.

Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

