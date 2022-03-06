JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.94) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.91 ($4.39).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

