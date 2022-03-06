JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €90.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €101.00 ($113.48) to €90.00 ($101.12) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €96.50 ($108.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Get Zalando alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Zalando has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $62.11.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.