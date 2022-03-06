JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $10.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

