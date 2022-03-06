JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,442

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $515.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.