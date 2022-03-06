JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $197.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

