Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 4,840 at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,285 ($84.33) to GBX 5,119 ($68.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,367.18 ($112.27).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 2,298 ($30.83) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 2,287.50 ($30.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,097 ($108.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,485.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,826.33.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

