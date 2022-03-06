Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 3,547,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,510. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.