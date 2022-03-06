Kava.io Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00188241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00341903 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

