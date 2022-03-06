Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,431 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

KYN opened at $8.84 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

