Keep Network Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Keep Network has a market cap of $412.40 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 651,596,832 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

