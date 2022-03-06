Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.81. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $818,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 74.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 128,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 112,862.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.95. 2,723,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $57.69 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

