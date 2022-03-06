Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stake Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.16% of Kennametal worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after purchasing an additional 268,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares in the last quarter.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

KMT opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

