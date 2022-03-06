KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.07 on Friday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Plug Power (Get Rating)
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
