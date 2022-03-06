KeyCorp Trims Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price to $25.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on STER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Check from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.
Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
