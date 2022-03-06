KeyCorp Trims Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price to $25.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Check from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

