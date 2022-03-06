Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

KEYS traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.67. 958,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.69.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $13,739,901 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.