Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

