Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$6.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.43 per share, with a total value of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Insiders have sold a total of 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

